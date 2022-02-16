ATLANTA, Georgia — The ASUN Conference announced Tuesday the newest edition to weekly award winners, as the Bears hosted their first-ever winner in tennis in sophomore Maja Gledic.
Gledic accumulated her second-ever player of the week award (Southland Conference, April 20, 2021) and first in the ASUN after going a perfect 4-0 in the state-wide doubleheader against Arkansas Tech and Arkansas State.
Her ability to show up in the highlighted matches landed her this award as she posted a 2-0 record in singles and a 2-0 record in doubles alongside partner Sumomo Hamanaga.
The doubleheader started her surge early as the No. 2 doubles team of Gledic/Hamanaga was the first to finish with a dominant 6-1 showing.
From there, Gledic took it upon herself to impress as she was given the honor of No. 3 on singles after both Chunxi Xin and Fuka Nonoyama were out.
This match was the closest of the day as Gledic won 6-1, 3-6, 10-5. That singles contest was uncharacteristic for the matches, as the sophomore trounced the rest of her Arkansas competition.
As her time against Arkansas Tech finished up, she helped propel the Bears to a big-time victory against Arkansas State.
UCA needed some extra oomph to win eight straight against the Red Wolves, and Gledic supplied that.
Gledic and Hamanaga once again provided the doubles victory, making a match-defining point for UCA. Gledic went to singles play from there and won one of the first matches as she dominated 6-2, 6-3.
With that match under her belt, she provided the two vital points needed as UCA beat their biggest rival in the state 5-3.
Gledic and the Bears get back to action this Saturday at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. as they battle in another doubleheader against SEMO and Mizzou in Columbia, Missouri.
“I’m encouraged to hear that Maja was chosen for ASUN Player of the Week,” coach Casey Wharton said. “She has received awards like this in the past, but since she’s come to college, she’s made a commitment to improving her game, and so I think she’s made a lot of changes; I think all of those changes were for the better. It has taken a lot of work and a lot of effort, and it has taken a lot of time and stayed with it. I am really proud of her, because those changes are starting to pay off. This is one of many, many more to come in the future.”
