UCA tennis finished out their first multi-match weekend set in nail-biting fashion as it bested Kansas City, 4-3.
Last season, the Bears' bread and butter was their ability to win doubles in almost all circumstances.
Saturday, they returned to that showcase, as the doubles point played the difference-maker in a tight contest.
The pairing of sophomore Jaeun Lee and freshman Sumomo Hamanaga played the x-factor, as they finished out a tight contest with a 7-5 victory.
On the singles side, the Bears split the decision with 3-3, which is all they needed to claim the victory.
The biggest singles match came as junior Mei Ishimura won in the overtime set.
She clinched it as her match was one of the last to finish, and soon, the nailbiter was over as UCA won 4-3.
Up next, the Bears head to Springfield, Missouri, to take on two close rivals.
UCA will battle Arkansas State and Missouri State Jan. 28.
The battle of the Bears is set for 1 p.m., and the cross-state rivalry against ASU has a time yet to be announced.
The University of Central Arkansas Bears Track and Field teams traveled to Birmingham, Alabama, on Sunday for the KMS Invitational.
The Bears brought home three first place wins and 25 athletes placing in the top 10.
In the men's distance medley, the UCA team placed first with a time of 10:35.79.
Tomas Thompson placed 19th in the men's 600m with a time of 1:30.97.
Kennedy Timmerman placed first in the women's 1-mile run with a time of 5:08.65. Ali Nachtigal placed second with a time of 5:17.38 and Anna Jeffcoat placed 19th with a time of 5:50.31.
Hunter Henderson placed first in the men's 1-mile run with a time of 4:19.23. Jared Touart placed second with a time of 4:20.05 and Parker Jackson placed ninth with a time of 4:31.29.
Talayssia Sanders placed fourth in the women's 400m dash with a time of 59.92.
In the men's 400m dash, Bruce White placed sixth with a time of 50.94. Shamal Sullivan placed seventh with a time of 50.96 and Tyrone Luckett placed 22nd with a time of 53.63.
Laila Cleare placed fifth in the women's 60m dash with a time of 7.807.
In the women's 60m Hurdles, Kayla Scott placed sixth with a time of 9.38. Symone Quiles placed seventh with a time of 9.84.
Emma Selph placed second in the women's 800m with a time of 2:23.75. Isabel Lynch placed seventh with a time of 2:30.28.
Jackson Salsman placed fifth in the men's 800m with a time of 1:58.51. Johnny Cordero placed eighth with a time of 1:59.67 and Bresner Austin placed ninth with a time of 2:01.40.
In the men's 200m dash, Tristan LaVan placed fifth with a time of 21.99. Emmanuel Olie placed eighth with a 22.31.
In the men's 3000m, Fionn Harrington placed sixth with a time of 8:37.38.
In the women's 4x400m, the UCA team placed second with a time of 4:06.84.
In the men's 4x400m, the UCA team placed second with a time of 3:20.98.
Natalie Louw placed second in the women's high jump with a jump of 1.55m. Jenny Peake placed seventh with a jump of 1.55m and Abby McMillin placed eighth with a jump of 1.50m.
Malik Beasley placed third in the men's weight throw with a throw of 15.17m.
Parker Benefield placed third in the men's Pole Fault with a jump of 4.40m.
In the women's weight throw, Miranda Nichols placed ninth with a throw of 11.78m.
In the men's shot put, Malik Beasley placed fifth with a throw of 13.23m. Maximillian Laur placed 10th with a throw of 12.46m.
In the men's high jump, Timon Dresselhaus placed sixth with a time of 1.80m.
