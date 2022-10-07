The Central Arkansas women's soccer team battled to a 2-2 draw against Jacksonville State Thursday night. Down 1-0 at the half, the Bears picked up the energy to earn a point in the ASUN standings.

The draw moves the Bears to 4-7-3 on the year, sitting now at 2-3-2 in ASUN play. In tying the Gamecocks, Central Arkansas moves into a tie for fourth in the conference standings, currently standing at eight points in the table.

