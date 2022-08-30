X

Central Arkansas defensive players Jalen Bedell and Logan Jessup get ready for the start of a play during a recent practice.

 Courtesy of UCA

The University of Central Arkansas Bears shifted gears this week and turned their attention to their first opponent of 2022, the Missouri State Bears.

UCA opens the season at home on "The Stripes" at First Security Field at Estes Stadium on Thursday night at 7 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.