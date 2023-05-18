UCA to play Middle Tennessee today in softball regional
The Central Arkansas Bears play Middle Tennessee State today at 3:30 p.m. in the first round of the NCAA Softball Regional in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
The Bears are 44-10 on the season and winners of the ASUN Conference Tournament. Middle Tennessee is 39-18 and winners of the Conference USA tournament.
Alabama will play Long Island at 6 p.m. today.
The Crimson Tide is 40-18, having received an at-large bid. Long Island is 32-24, having won the Northeast Conference tournament.
The tournament continues through Sunday.
