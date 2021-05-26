FRISCO, Texas – For the second year in a row, the University of Central Arkansas has received the Southland Conference's Academic Performance Award.
The school will be recognized during the league's Virtual Awards Show, which will be held June 2 on Facebook Live.
The Southland's Institutional Academic Performance Award is presented annually to the member institution compiling the highest APR average based on a seven-point scale and percentage calculation.
UCA captured 63 percent of the maximum accumulated points the institution could receive, based on the number of conference sports in which UCA participates.
This award included the four-year APR averages from 2016-17 through 2019-20.
"Congratulations to the high-performing student-athletes at the University of Central Arkansas and the dedicated academic staff members focused on excellence in the classroom,” Southland Conference Commissioner Tom Burnett said. "We are extremely proud of the always improving academic performance across the league, and UCA has exemplified that again this year.”
For the 2019-20 academic year, UCA had nine teams post perfect 1,000 APR scores, and had a 989 average score for all 18 programs. For the four-year period of 2016-17 through 2019-20, UCA averaged 986 with five programs recording perfect scores.
"Once again, we are extremely proud to receive this conference academic honor for the second consecutive year,” UCA President Houston Davis said. "This award is a credit to the hard work and dedication of not only our exceptional student-athletes, but the commitment of our coaching staffs, our academic advising staff and our outstanding faculty here at this university. On behalf of our student-athletes, we are both proud and honored to receive this award.”
Last season, UCA snapped Houston Baptist University's four-year claim to this award and joined other previous winners McNeese, Northwestern State and former Southland member Oral Roberts.
"We are proud of our students and coaches for their commitment to academics and to this great institution,” UCA's director of athletics Brad Teague said. "To annually be at the top of the members in academics is rewarding and solidifies our priority to academics and graduation. Thank you to our students, coaches, academic staff, and all who help shape our story for the total collegiate experience.”
