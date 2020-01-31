The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced its annual All-Academic Teams for the 2019 NCAA Division I Cross Country season Thursday.
The University of Central Arkansas women's cross country team was honored with All-Academic Team status for the second straight year.
The Southland champions earned a cumulative GPA of 3.59, which is the best in the Southland Conference.
Last season, the Bears produced a GPA of 3.53 and studied just as hard as they trained to increase the team's GPA.
The team was under the direction of head coach Richard Martin and associate head coach Beau Theriot.
"I'm proud of our women,” Theriot said. “They performed extremely well on and off of the cross country course this season. They were the epitome of what student-athletes should be. This young group of talented ladies have a bright future and we are excited to be part of it.”
Hendrix women’s swimming and diving named to CSCAA Fall Scholar All-America squad
The Hendrix College women's swimming and diving team earned Scholar All-America recognition from the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) for their incredible academic achievement over the course of the 2019 Fall semester, announced by CSCAA earlier in the week.
The Warriors earned a combined GPA of 3.08 for the semester.
The CSCAA selected a record 762 programs from 480 institutions to the Scholar All-America Team for the Fall 2019 semester.
The teams were selected on the basis of their Fall GPA and represent 17,685 student-athletes.
