The ASUN Conference announced its annual preseason polls and the Preseason Runner of the Year for both the men’s and women’s cross country.
The Central Arkansas women were voted to finish in fourth, while the men were voted to finish fifth.
The UCA women are two-time defending Southland Conference Champions and return three all-conference honorees to embark on the first season in ASUN competition.
Tamara Reeves, Sara Steimel and Kennedy Timmerman pace the Bears as the team’s top three finishers at the final Southland Championship for UCA.
Reeves and Steimel earned second-team honors as they finished sixth and 10th, respectively. Timmerman added a 13th-place finish and a third-team accolade.
The Bears return six of the seven runners who competed at the conference meet.
Despite being newcomers to the ASUN, UCA was voted to finish fourth by the coaches in the conference.
Alex Hanson leads the men’s team with a third-team all-conference honor from the previous season. Hanson set the best time in UCA history on the 8K course.
The Bears return five of the six runners that competed in the conference meet from a season ago.
Thomas Cain and Jared Hamilton round out the top three returners from last season’s conference meet.
With the five returning competitors, the Bears well tabbed to finish fifth.
UCA opens the 2021 campaign at the Memphis Twilight on Sept. 4.
“We’re coming back from a very successful year and brought in a lot of new talent, so we’re definitely under ranked in my opinion,” coach Beau Theriot said. “A lot can happen from now until the end of October. We’ll have to make sure we do everything right to be in the best position at that time.”
Sugar Bears Volleyball
The University of Central Arkansas volleyball program announced Wednesday that it will not travel for the Sam Houston State Bearkat Invitational this weekend due to contract tracing within the program.
UCA will instead open up their season against Little Rock as it will host the UCA Invitational Sept. 2-4 at the Prince Center.
“Due to rising numbers of COVID cases, we have decided it is in the best interest of our team to not travel at this time,” coach John Newberry said. “We look forward to opening our season at home against Little Rock.”
