The Central Arkansas Bears will attempt to knock off an SEC opponent when they play at Ole Miss tonight at 6 p.m. at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. The game will be streamed live on SEC Plus and ESPN Plus.
The two teams have only met one time previously with Ole Miss beating UCA 49-27 in 2012. That victory by the Rebels was vacated by the NCAA because of sanctions against the Ole Miss program. UCA led 20-14 at halftime.
UCA is coming off a loss to Missouri State, 27-14, on Sept. 1 in the season opener at Estes Stadium.
UCA running back Darius Hale rushed for 99 yards on 18 carries in the loss to Missouri State. New UCA quarterback Will McElvain, who transferred from Northern Iowa, completed 18 of 31 passes for 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions in the loss. He was also sacked 7 times. Myles Butler led the Bears in receiving with 6 catches for 72 yards and a touchdown. Jarrod Barnes caught four passes for 48 yards.
Tamaurian Wilson led UCA with 8 solo tackles. David Walker had 6 total tackles, including 2 quarterback sacks. Corley Hooper had 5 total tackles.
“Football is a team sport, and it’s something that takes a while,” UCA coach Nathan Brown told the members of the Bear Backers this week. “At times we looked like a well-oiled machine then we’d sputter out and settle for field goal attempts.”
Brown said his team’s defense against Missouri State played winning football.
“When you break it down and take away the kickoff return … that’s seven points … and you take away the turnover in the first half, we put them in a bad spot,” he said. “The defense gave up only 13 points on their own accord.”
Ole Miss defeated Troy 28-10 in it’s season opener last Saturday.
The Rebels led 21-0 in the second quarter en route to the victory.
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart completed 18 of 27 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown. He was not sacked in the victory.
Running back Zach Evans rushed for 133 yards on 20 carries. Quinshon Judkins rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Michael Trigg led the Rebels in receiving with 4 catches for 33 yards.
“Ole Miss is looking us dead in the mirror,” Brown said. “We had to shift our focus to them very quickly. Fortunately, we had a couple of extra days to rest and recover because it was a physical game [against Missouri State]. I feel like we matched them blow for blow. That’s encouraging.
“They are a Sugar Bowl team [Ole Miss]. I think Coach [Lane} Kiffin is frustrated with their Week 1 performance. Defensively, they look better than they did last year.”
The Ole Miss game is the first of three consecutive road games for UCA. The Bears play at Idaho State on Sept. 17 and at Southeast Missouri on Sept. 24 before returning home to play Austin Peay on Oct. 1 at Estes Stadium.
