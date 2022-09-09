x

Central Arkansas running back Kylin James carries the ball during the Bears' loss to Missouri State in the season opener Sept. 1 at Estes Stadium in Conway.

 Jaden Powell/UCA Sports Information

The Central Arkansas Bears will attempt to knock off an SEC opponent when they play at Ole Miss tonight at 6 p.m. at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. The game will be streamed live on SEC Plus and ESPN Plus.

The two teams have only met one time previously with Ole Miss beating UCA 49-27 in 2012. That victory by the Rebels was vacated by the NCAA because of sanctions against the Ole Miss program. UCA led 20-14 at halftime.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.