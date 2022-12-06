uca

The Central Arkansas Bears softball team opens the 2023 season Feb. 10-12 in a tournament at McNeese State.

 Jaden Powell/UCA Sports Information

After a dynamite season on the diamond in 2022, the Central Arkansas softball team announces its 2023 schedule. Filling the spring with a challenging non-conference schedule that should prepare the team for its second season in the ASUN, the Bears will play 54 regular season games under second-year head coach Jenny Parsons.

"This schedule will be a great test for our players," Parsons said of the 2023 slate. "We'll play a lot of really good teams and I'm excited to see where we stand as a team. I'm confident in our group."

