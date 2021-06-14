The Farris Center basketball not only will have a new look, but it will also have a new name.
Kicking off the 2021 Scottie Pippen Basketball Camp in the same arena the former UCA Bear and NBA legend once called home, Central Arkansas staffers, alongside Pippen and Gov. Asa Hutchinson, unveiled Monday Scottie Pippen Court.
The court, which now dons the ASUN Conference logos, as well as different gray tones, will feature the words “Scottie Pippen Court” as well as Pippen’s signature and his retired UCA No. 33.
Pippen, who was emotional because of recent losses of his oldest son Antron and former UCA coach Don Dyer, said he has been filled with emotions lately.
"It's been a tough couple of weeks for me,” he said. "It's not just about the floor, but it's about some people that I've lost along the way. So it's tough. But it means a lot. The hard work that I put in over the years, my dedication to the game. And this just gives me an opportunity to leave a legacy behind.”
Pippen, who was born in Hamburg, which is about two-and-a-half hours away from Conway, came to UCA in 1983.
The story that has continually been shared is Pippen came to UCA as a 6-foot-1 walk-on freshman in 1983 and grew to 6-foot-8 while at the university.
Pippen was then drafted fifth overall in the 1987 NBA draft and etched out a storied career that includes six NBA championships, two Olympic Gold medals, seven all-game appearances, a three-time all-NBA First Team selection, among many other accolades, while playing for the Chicago Bulls, Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers.
"I want to thank my high school coach Donald Wayne, who gave me the opportunity to meet coach Dyer, to meet coach (Arch) Jones, to be part of the University of Central Arkansas,” he said. "It was a dream for me to play in the NBA, to have an opportunity to play college ball. This university gave me the opportunity, and I took advantage of it.”
Pippen’s UCA jersey number 33 was retired in 2010, and images from his NBA career hang in the Farris Center.
But, now, the court will feature his name as well.
"It's a great feeling,” he said. “It's nothing that I set out to do. You dream of playing the game and being the best at it. To be able to have other people look upon your game, what you've done over your career, is special, to be honored this way. And I'm just truly grateful for it. It's a great honor. I came here and I worked very hard, spent a lot of time in this gym and in the weight room. I think it's deserving. I put in the work. I wanted to be remembered when I left here and this is a great way of being honored for it.”
Pippen said he was grateful for his time at UCA and the people he interacted with along the way.
“Every day, I'm thankful for that opportunity,” he said. “The opportunity to have a lot of great teammates, to meet a lot of great people. The University of Central Arkansas has been a guide in my life. This is my family.”
Pippen, as well as the University of Central Arkansas was featured last year in the ESPN produced 10-part docuseries called, “The Last Dance”, which follows the 1998 Chicago Bulls as well as the team’s rise throughout the 1990s.
Pippen, unhappy with his portrayal in the series, has a book set for a November release, which will “(give) a behind-the-scenes look at growing up in Arkansas, college days at UCA, getting drafted, takes on my teammates and coaches, the locker room, and the rings. Stories I've kept to myself for years,” according to a post on Pippen’s Instagram page.
The book is set for release Nov. 16.
The Central Arkansas men’s and women’s basketball programs will play the new-look Scottie Pippen Court and begin this upcoming basketball season.
