Three unanswered goals to start the scoring led the Central Arkansas men's soccer team to a dominating 3-1 win over the Air Force Falcons Monday afternoon. Narrowly escaping a lightning delay at the end, the Bears took care of business early and were rewarded with a victory in their 2022 home debut.

With the win, Central Arkansas moves to 1-2-1, having played four teams that should make the NCAA Tournament this season. Three Bears scored their first goals of the season, as Jerry Gutierrez, Bernard Assibey-Rhule and Richy Lapointe-Guevara all found the back of the net.

