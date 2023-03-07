x

The Central Arkansas Bears celebrate the final out of the seventh inning after beating the No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks at Bogle Park in Fayetteville.

 Amity Lemmer / UCA Sports Information

FAYETTEVILLE – Jordan Johnson and the Central Arkansas softball team pulled off the biggest upset in program history Monday evening, downing No. 6 Arkansas 2-1 at Bogle Park

The Bears (14-5), who have relied on its pitching all season long, leaned on the senior Johnson for seven edge-of-your-seat, white-knuckle innings. And deliver she did, striking out seven and going toe-to-toe with All-American Chenise Delce, who was handed her second loss of the season.

