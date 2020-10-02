Saturday’s game against North Dakota State is arguably the biggest game in Central Arkansas program history.
The Bears have played several FBS opponents, taking on Kansas State, Arkansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Colorado, Ole Miss and Hawaii.
They have played in several FCS playoff games, but none seem bigger than Saturday’s game against North Dakota State.
The game that came about because of the cancelation of Southland Conference football in the fall, but when planned, it wasn’t for sure it was going to be played at all.
In fact, the game almost didn’t happen.
“Initially, they said they were not going to play one game in the fall,” UCA athletic director Brad Teague said. “They needed to play more than one. They wanted to play three. They actually told us they weren’t going to play at all in the fall. About five days later, (NDSU athletic director) Matt Larson called me back and said they wanted to give their seniors an opportunity for a senior day and wanted to give our NFL prospects an opportunity to be seen by the scouts. He asked if we would be willing to come up and we said absolutely.”
Teague said he assumed NDSU tried to schedule other opponents, but none came through, which is why the game was put in jeopardy.
But on Saturday, the two teams were able to lock up and play.
So, what makes this game so big?
It’s because of the prestige that the Bison have.
This is a program that had a lot of success prior to the 2008 season where it moved into the Missouri Valley.
Its first three seasons in The Valley were growing years, which set up a string of FCS championships in eight of nine years.
Since 2011, the Bison have accumulated a record of 128-8, losing just four times in the FargoDome during that span.
It’s an incredible run that every football fan would love to see from their team.
Not to mention a 37-game winning streak that dates back to 2017 loss.
UCA coach Nathan Brown said what NDSU has been able to do has caught the eye of everyone around college football.
“We’ve coached at big FBS games and we’ve been in the playoffs and we’ve played for conference championships,” he said. “If you don’t not know what North Dakota State has done the last 10 years, you’d have to be sleeping under a rock. I’m talking SEC people to Big 12 to Pac 12, they know who North Dakota State is. That’s why they don’t want to schedule them. They know how much culture they have and how successful they have been. It’s definitely at the top, especially FCS to FCS.
Brown said this game will show the UCA program where it is striving to get to.
“That is where we want to be,” he said. “That is the cream of the crop program at the FCS level. We want to be there and continue to strive to do what they’re doing. So, the opportunity to go against this program and the success they have is going to be an opportunity of a lifetime.”
A common saying around football is the most important game is the next one up, which this is truly the case for the Bears.
While UCA football has been really good in past years, it hasn’t reached the level of NDSU.
But, this game will show a lot of where the program is and where it wants to be.
I’ve been calling this a measuring stick type of game. Brown made that exact statement.
It’s a game that should be played like it is the national championship game.
A common saying in football is “the next game is the most important,” and that especially rings true Saturday.
And, if the Bears don’t pull this one off, they’ll have another shot in 2023 at the Fargodome, or on The Stripes in 2025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.