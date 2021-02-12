The University of Central Arkansas fell in three sets as it could not get anything going against UIW.
From the offensive end, freshman Macy Blackburn was the go-to option as she was tied for the lead in kills with eight.
As usual, the same culprit brought the Sugar Bears defensive fire as senior Emily Doss had a match-high 19 digs.
However, that would not help as errors played a crucial part in the loss as UCA favored that stat 16 to 11.
An early rally put a damper on the evening in the first set as the Cardinals forced their way to a 7-2 lead.
The Sugar Bears were able to match that and beat it as they eventually went up 13-11 after a few savvy points from Blackburn and senior Amanda Beaton.
That back and forth continued to the end of the set as the score remained tied at 23 apiece.
However, UIW got the last bit of momentum as they claimed it 25-23.
The second set played a similar tune as the first but did not involve an early rally.
Both teams pushed each other as the largest lead of the set was three in the midway stretch.
However, the late-set momentum continued for UIW as it claimed six of the last seven points to win it 25-22.
The Cardinals won the third set all the way through as they held the lead for the entire set.
UCA tried to muster up a little bit of a comeback late after it was down 24-14.
However, the lead was just too large to overcome as UIW eventually clamped down and won the final set 25-18.
The Sugar Bears continue their home stretch as they host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at noon Sunday in the Farris Center.
"We lost the serve receive battle and our passing was obviously not good at all,” UCA coach John Newberry said. “They had their team fired up and ready to go and we weren't ready to play. We are going to take a good look at film, come back and be way better for our next match."
CBC Basketball
Playing on the road for the second time in four days, Central Baptist College women's basketball took on William Woods on Thursday in an American Midwest Conference game at Anderson Arena.
CBC (8-4, 3-4 AMC) led after three quarters, but were outscored 18-8 in the final quarter to fall 56-47 to WWU (4-8, 4-8 AMC).
Alexis Augustus led the way with 16 points and Holly Allen was the only other Lady Mustang in double figures with 10.
CBC won the rebounding battle 38-35 and were a perfect 5 of 5 at the free-throw line, but the Owls shot 53 percent from the field in the final quarter to steal the game at home.
Neither team scored a point for the first 2:27 of play until an Owl free throw made it 1-0. Allen made the first field goal of the game for either team to put CBC up 2-1 20 seconds later.
After six lead changes and three ties, the Owls led 11-10 after one quarter.
Reagan Roetzel hit the first shot of the second quarter, a 3-pointer, to put CBC back on top 13-11 and another three by Allen made it 16-11 two minutes into the second.
After a three by William Woods and a layup by Chrishey Wilkes kept the lead at four, Izzy Arnold hit the final field goal of the quarter to give CBC its largest lead of the game, 20-14, with 3:53 left in the first half. The Lady Mustangs took a 20-19 lead to the break.
The Owls started the second half on a 5-0 run to take a 24-20 lead before back-to-back field goals from Augustus tied the game for the fourth time at 24-all.
Neither team led by more than four the rest of the quarter and CBC came away with a 39-38 lead after three.
A three from WWU to start the fourth gave them a 41-39 lead and Riley Bridges tied the score for the fifth time at 41 with a layup.
The Owls retook the lead before Bridges tied the score for the seventh and final time at 43 apiece with 7:28 left.
The Owls would then put the game away, going on a 13-2 run over the next 6:54 to take a 46-45 lead with 36 seconds left.
Augustus would make the final field goal of the game seven seconds later to bring the score to its final margin.
CBC returns to the court in Missouri on Saturday when it heads to St. Louis for an AMC tilt with Missouri Baptist, who beat CBC in triple overtime in Conway earlier this season.
Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m.
