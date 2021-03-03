The University of Central Arkansas thrived and dominated in three of the four sets against Northwestern State as it won the road match 3-1.
UCA has been on a roll lately, winning its last three matches in conference play. During this win streak, the Sugar Bears have provided an overall team effort in the stat category as everyone has been contributing. This matchup was no exception as three UCA players had over ten digs and three had over eight kills. However, only one player was a part of both of those as sophomore Alexis Stumbough led the Sugar Bears with 13 kills and added 15 digs.
The first set may have been one of the most dominant UCA has been all season as it hit all of its spots. The Sugar Bears posted a .375 hitting percentage with 15 kills on 32 total attacks and only produced three errors. The majority of these kills came in the second part of the set as UCA fell behind 6-5. From down one to up 11-6, the Sugar Bears thrived in their secondary stretch as senior Amanda Beaton, freshman Charlie Tidwell and Stumbough all provided kills. These long stretches continued to harsh the Lady Demon's night as it happened again to put UCA up 19-8. Only three more points were allowed to Northwestern State from that portion of the set as UCA ended up winning it 25-11.
There was no shift from set one to set two as momentum carried on for the Sugar Bears. UCA hosted an early 8-2 lead, and with that, the Lady Demon's hopes were already dwindling. However, Northwestern State was able to put it within reach as they got it down to three just for the Sugar Bears to extend it again to 19-7. Errors played a significant factor in the finishing part of the set as UCA was gifted three of their last six points in the 25-14 set victory.
The third set was what Northwestern State was hoping to get from the beginning stages. The Lady Devils turned up the heat and posted a .300 hitting percentage. UCA held Northwestern State to under .100 in both of the first two sets for context on how different the third set was. The home team got the ball rolling early with a 12-4 rally, and the Sugar Bears were unable to catch up from there. UCA almost made their move at 16-13, but the Lady Demons called a timeout and pushed through from there. Northwestern State would end up winning the set 25-16.
Whatever Lady Demon momentum happened in the third was quickly shut out as the Sugar Bears continued on to own the fourth set. The middle stages of the final set were continuously back and forth as UCA only held a slight 14-11 lead. An ego-numbing rally was on the horizon as the Sugar Bears took seven straight points from Northwestern State to make it 20-11. Two main components contributed to that rally as the Lady Demons posted four errors, and Beaton provided kills on all of the points besides the last one. That heartbreaking rally made it all but over and a few sets later, Stumbough landed the finishing blow. UCA ended up winning the fourth set 25-14 and claimed the match 3-1.
Up next, the Sugar Bears come back home as they face off against Lamar at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Farris Center.
Hendrix Women’s Lacrosse
Rhodes defeated Hendrix, 23-3, on Tuesday at Warrior Lacrosse Field.
The Lynx scored the first 12 goals of the game before Lillian Hemingway found the back of the net for Hendrix (1-1) with 16:12 to play in the first half.
Hemingway scored again, this time in the 46th minute. Lilah Biggers tickled the twine with 5:48 remaining in the game.
Payton Bennett ended with four goals and as many assists for Rhodes (4-0). Baylee Barker added three goals. Emily Bruner had five assists.
Emma Bradley (4-0) made five saves in 60 minutes between the pipes for the win.
Biggers ended with four shots on goal.
Alexis Williams recorded six ground balls for the Warriors. Bri McDonough forced three turnovers.
Alexis Williams (1-1) came up with nine saves in 60 minutes in net for the Orange and Black.
Hendrix opens Southern Athletic Association action at 10 a.m. Saturday at Centre.
