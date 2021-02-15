The University of Central Arkansas fell in its last matchup in the first home stand as it lost to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 3-0.
Leading the charge in this matchup was junior Madi Bowles. Bowles sat out all of last week's practice and came out with a fire as she led the team in kills with 11. From the defensive end, the most valuable player and blocker award goes to senior Amari Mitchell as she assisted on four blocks.
The first set was the closest of them all as the Sugar Bears began the set with an early run as they went up 6-4. However, the Islanders used their ability to produce the kill shot to rally at the midway point to go up 16-14. The following nine points would be exchanged before TAMCC grabbed two straight points after a kill. Two consecutive kills finished the set as the Islanders won it 25-20.
The late rally was the killer in this set, as TAMCC produced six kills in a matter of seven points in the late stages. When the score was tied midway at 14 apiece, that late rally proved deadly. After that portion of the set, the Islanders led the Sugar Bears 22-15. At that point, TAMCC was up enough that they were able to finish it and win the set 25-18.
UCA started strong in the third set as it took the first four points and forced the Islanders to take a timeout to begin the third set. The third set was the Sugar Bears' best set as they grabbed 11 kills and paced themselves with the Islanders, however, it was also TAMCC's best. The Islanders hit .405 percent and produced 17 kills on 37 total attacks. Both teams provided their best, but the Islanders made their stand late as they grabbed the lead at 16-14 and ran from there. TAMCC eventually won the set 25-19 and the match 3-0.
Up next, the Sugar Bears head Feb. 23 to Lake Charles, Louisiana, to face McNeese with the time yet to be announced.
Softball
The University of Central Arkansas softball team returned to Tiger Park for the second day of the LSU Tiger Classic on Saturday. The Bears faced the Duke Blue Devils in game one and faced the Kansas Jayhawks in game two.
Duke narrowly outhit UCA 8-7, but two Bears errors helped propel the Blue Devils to a 7-5 victory.
The Bears fell to 0-2 overall, while Duke improved to 4-0.
In game two, UCA dropped a heartbreaker and are 0-3 on the season, while Kansas is now 1-2.
In game two, Kansas doubled up UCA’s hit total 10-5, while errors once again reared their ugly head as the Bears committed three in a 4-2 loss.
The Bears close out the trip in Baton Rouge, with a doubleheader against No. 5 LSU.
First pitch is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Sunday and both games will be on SECN+.
Women’s Soccer
The Central Arkansas Bears fell 3-0 to the Lumberjacks of SFA on Feb. 12, in their first conference match of the season.
The Bears brought back four players that missed the last match against ORU for the conference opener, including Anika Sultan and Hadley Dickinson.
The first conference match of the season began in cold weather and had slow movement from both sides. The first true chance of the match did not come until midway through the half. Gracie Hair had the best chance for the Bears of the half in the 32nd minute when she fired it just high of the bar.
SFA opened the scoring in the 37th minute after a failed clearance allowed the Lumberjacks to set their feet and shoot. Taylor Lassiter had a late chance that took a deflection and forced the shot wide.
The Bears started the second half fast, but were unable to take advantage. SFA doubled their lead in the 49th minute after the Bears were unable to clear the ball. Zoe Van de Cloot and Lassiter had two strong chances midway through the second half, but couldn't put the ball in the back of the net.
The Bears went 68 minutes without fouling SFA. Multiple Bears missed chances to cut the lead, but were just a bit unlucky. SFA was able to make it 3-0 in the 87th minute.
The Bears continue their away trips with a match Feb. 19 at Houston Baptist in Houston, Texas.
