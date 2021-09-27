Central Arkansas volleyball dropped the ASUN Crossover finale against Stetson.
The Sugar Bears dropped their final match against the Hatters as they fell in three sets. In this tough matchup, UCA had some key competitors that impacted the match overall.
Freshman Lily Taylor led the squad with six kills as she posted a .417 hitting percentage. Graduate student Amari Mitchell also had a big day as she had five kills and four blocks. Junior Alexis Stumbough and sophomore Lexie Gregory shared the lead for 11 digs from the defensive side.
The Sugar Bears fell behind early on in the set as Stetson cruised to a 12-6 lead. That lead continued to extend throughout as the Hatters bested the Sugar Bears in the hitting percentage department. When the score finished at 25-13, Stetson outhit UCA.303 to .059.
The second set saw the takeover of Mitchell as she had four kills and three blocks. That factor helped propel the Sugar Bears in a heated set that would go all the way till the end. With the Hatters up late, UCA rallied with three straight points to knot the score up at 23-23.
However, the Hatters had the last call as they came out of the timeout with two straight points to win the set 25-23 and go up in the match 2-0.
The final set was as close as the second as it was a back and forth affair until the very end. Stetson had its largest lead at 16-11, but the Sugar Bears quickly countered them.
After two big kills from Taylor, UCA even got the score within one late as it was 17-16. Unfortunately, the Hatters used their momentum throughout the whole set as they won it 25-20.
Men’s Soccer
The Central Arkansas men's soccer team defeated Bellarmine, 2-0, on Saturday in its ASUN home opener.
The Bears started the first half very quickly when Vicent Abaso fired an early shot toward goal, which was saved by the Knight's goalkeeper.
Abaso finally got the better of the Bellarmine defense in the 28th minute with just the second shot on target of the match. Edoardo Merci played the ball right into the feet of Abaso who struck the ball which beat the out-stretched arm of the goalkeeper.
Bellarmine had zero shots on target in the first half.
Just five minutes into the second half, Jonathan Randall and Sohma Ichikawa both had close chances pushed away by the goalkeeper.
The Bears doubled their lead through Karim Diao who hit a right-footed strike from distance into the top right corner in the 58th minute.
Zach Schawl made multiple saves later in the match to keep the clean sheet for the fifth time this season.
The Bears travel Oct. 2 to Fort Myers, Florida, to take on FGCU in ASUN Conference play with kickoff set for 6 p.m.
Tennis
Central Arkansas tennis showcased its potential this weekend as it spread its victories across the board against three solid teams in the Samford Round Robin Invitational.
The Bears faced off against Samford, South Alabama, and new ASUN rival Lipscomb in a full-team match that went from Friday to Sunday.
Out of those three team contests, UCA claimed a victory in one against Lipscomb as it dominated that match with a clean sweep from the doubles side. One of the biggest highlights from the Bears came from junior Mei Ishimura, as she was undefeated in singles (2-0) and only dropped one match against South Alabama, with her partner senior Yada Vasupongchai (2-1). Sophomore Maja Gledic also had a big weekend as she continued her hot streak on the season.
Coming into this invite with limited matches under her belt, she came in undefeated in singles (3-0) and doubles (3-0). She walked out of Birmingham with her first loss in both but continued her success streak as she finished with her record for singles at 5-1 and doubles at 5-1.
