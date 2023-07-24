The Central Arkansas volleyball team has been announced as a United States Marin Corps and American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award recipient. The Sugar Bears were one of 1,333 high school and collegiate volleyball teams to earn the nod, a record for the organization.

The award, initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a 3.3 cumulative GPA throughout the academic year. This season marked the sixth award for the Sugar Bears, and the fourth-straight for head coach John Newberry's squad.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.