The Central Arkansas volleyball team has been announced as a United States Marin Corps and American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award recipient. The Sugar Bears were one of 1,333 high school and collegiate volleyball teams to earn the nod, a record for the organization.
The award, initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a 3.3 cumulative GPA throughout the academic year. This season marked the sixth award for the Sugar Bears, and the fourth-straight for head coach John Newberry's squad.
"Just really proud of our team, being a college athlete is not easy, but for them to show such dedication in the classroom as well as on the court, it's impressive," Newberry said of the award. "This part of the student-athlete experience often goes a little unnoticed, so being able to celebrate their work away from their sport means a lot."
The fall semester saw the team put together a 3.56 GPA across all 20 players, the highest single-semester mark for the team since the fall of 2020. Then in the spring, the Sugar Bears added a 3.27, finishing off a 3.42 for the academic year.
Central Arkansas is the only Division I university in the Natural State to have earned the award in each of the last four years.
