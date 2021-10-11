Central Arkansas volleyball utilized extended rallies as they dominated in its sweep of Bellarmine.
The Sugar Bears dominated at the net for the second straight match, but this time it was not in vain as they bested the Knights. Leading the charge was sophomore Macy Blackburn, who had a career-high nine blocks.
Graduate student Amari Mitchell and freshman Mackenzie Vernon also got in on the action as they both had six to their name. Two more players that were main contributors to the squad were junior Alexis Stumbough and sophomore Anna Myers.
Myers provided the assists as she claimed 31, and Stumbough provided the kills with 14. Both players had a big day from the defensive side as they both produced a double-double, with over ten digs.
Next, the Sugar Bears will hoop back on the bus for another ASUN road trip as they take on North Alabama and Jacksonville State. UCA will take on UNA at 7 p.m. Friday in Florence, Alabama, and then battle JSU at 4 p.m. Saturday in Jacksonville, Alabama.
Women’s Soccer
It was a hot day, a hard-fought game, but most importantly, it was a win for the Central Arkansas women's soccer team Sunday afternoon. After a scoreless first half, Gracie Hair scored her second goal of the season to lift the Bears to a 1-0 win over the Lions. The win improves Central Arkansas to 7-7 on the season, with a 4-2 ASUN record.
The first half was about as even as it could get. Both teams were able to move the ball, securing dangerous field position early on in the half. It amounted to nothing, though, as defense ruled the first 45 minutes. Despite a few quality plays, the first half ended with the teams combining for just eight total shots.
Coming out of the break, the Bears ramped up the intensity, pushing it into high gear to establish control on the early part of the second half. The first chunk of the second saw Central Arkansas dominate possession, keeping the ball in the attacking third of the field. Cross after cross came in, and for a while, the North Alabama defense bent, but would not break.
Finally, in the 51st minute, Hair broke the scoreless stalemate with a long shot from the left side that snuck around the diving arms of the Lions' keeper. The goal was Hair's second of the season, and second in as many matches, having scored in the previous match against Jacksonville State as well.
North Alabama almost immediately answered, countering off of the kickoff, getting a good look at a shot. Keyla Perez had other ideas though, keeping the Lions offense searching for an equalizer.
The Lions thought they had one in the 55th minute, putting the ball in the net on a counterattack, but the goal was negated by an offsides call, keeping the Bears on top.
The remainder of the second half was much like the first half. Both teams had well developed opportunities but couldn't find a cross or a finishing touch. Central Arkansas held possession for most of the second half, outshooting the home team 8-4 in the second stanza.
With the win, the Bears moved into first place in the ASUN West Division, and second overall in the ASUN. Next up for Central Arkansas is its final home match of the season on Thursday, as the team welcomes Eastern Kentucky. Match time Thursday is set for 7 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
The Central Arkansas men's soccer team fell 2-1 to the Hatters of Stetson in an ASUN matchup on Oct. 9. The result keeps the Bears tied at the top of the table along with Stetson and potentially Lipscomb.
Stetson started the match the quickest out of the two sides, getting the opening goal in the 17th minute after the Bears gave away possession in their defensive third.
Mathias Bendiksen somehow had his shot denied in the 21st minute when he hit it back across goal, taking a heavy deflection and forcing a goal-line decision by the assistant referee.
Kris Naicker scored the equalizer in the 45th minute, just before halftime after Shuto Yoneno's original shot was parried away to Pablo Azcona who's follow-up fell right to the feet of Naicker who tucked it away smoothly.
Central Arkansas had their chances to open the scoring in the second half, but consistently found themselves having to track backwards against a Stetson side who looked to counter attack in the final 45 minutes.
The Hatters game plan worked as they scored the eventual game-winner in the 62nd minute after a quick counter attack found the Bears out of position.
Kris Naicker came closest in the second half when his shot cannoned off a Stetson defender causing multiple Bears to shout for a handball. But no call was given with nearly 10 players stacked together when the ball collided with the defender.
The Bears travel Tuesday to Edwardsville, Illinois, for a non-conference match against SIUE. Kickoff for that match is set for 7 p.m.
