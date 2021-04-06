As the Southland Conference Tournament finished out, the conference announced the All-Tournament team.
Listed among the names was the Sugar Bears very own Charlie Tidwell.
In the three matches played, the freshman outside hitter led UCA in kills and was a unit at the net.
Tidwell posted a team-high 34 kills for a kill per set of 2.83.
In that same span, Tidwell posted a .338 hitting percentage throughout the tournament.
While it was her offense that gained her the honor, her defense solidified her placement.
During the tournament, Tidwell posted seven assisted blocks and one solo block and had zero errors at the net.
The freshman topped off her tournament resume with another minor stat as she also posted one dig.
"What an incredible way to end a freshman year,” coach John Newberry said. “She was incredibly instrumental in our success at the conference tournament. She was a huge threat to the other team's defense. We are very fortunate to have three or four more years of her at UCA."
Softball
The Southland Conference announced its weekly hitter and pitcher of the week honors Monday.
Kayla Beaver was voted pitcher of the week after she picked up two wins in the circle for Central Arkansas.
Beaver recorded two of the three wins for UCA in the series sweep of Northwestern State.
She led the team in strikeouts, innings pitched, wins and did not surrender an earned run.
She threw a complete-game shutout in the second game of the series with six strikeouts and no walks.
She finished the weekend 2-0 with eight strikeouts, three walks and an ERA of 0.00 in 11.2 innings in the circle.
"Kayla has been really consistent in the circle all year,” coach David Kuhn said. “She gives us a good chance to win every start. She had a really strong weekend versus Northwestern State. She is an outstanding student-athlete."
