Barring postponement from impending inclement weather, the Central Arkansas Bears and Sugar Bears welcome Florida Gulf Coast to Scottie Pippen Court at the Farris Center.
Thursday will see a national top 25 team play on Scottie Pippen Court as the No. 20/22 FGCU women (19-1, 8-0 ASUN Conference) take on the Sugar Bears (8-11, 3-5 ASUN).
It will be a tall task Thursday in the first half of a doubleheader, scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m., as the Eagles boast the No. 4 scoring offense in the nation.
Their defense is quite stingy as well, surrendering just 58.9 points per game.
FGCU is led by junior Kierstan Bell, who became the highest-rated recruit to play for the Eagles after she transferred following her freshman year at Ohio State, according to fgcuathletics.com.
Bell is a dynamic scorer, posting the fourth highest points per game average in the nation at 23.4 per game.
The recognition has followed her performance as she was named the ASUN Newcomer of the Year last season after averaging 24.3 points per game and 10.6 rebounds per game.
Her performance last year put her on the scope of the Naismith Trophy, John R. Wooden Award and Wade Trophy Watch Lists.
Though she seems to do it all for the Eagles as she is leading the team this season in rebounding at 7.7 per game and blocks with 24, she ties for the team-lead in steals at 30 with senior Emma List and surrenders the team-lead in assists to senior Tishara Morehouse’s 89 and List’s 67.
Morehouse is second on the team in points per game with 14.8.
As for the Sugar Bears, they are coming off a 55-53 loss at Jacksonville University that ended on a last-second shot after the Dolphins climbed back from a 10-point deficit with 4:13 left to go in the game.
The loss broke a two-game winning streak, which came against North Alabama and North Florida.
Freshman Randrea Wright posted 19 points in the loss. Turnovers caused a problem for UCA, turning the ball over 20 times.
Now, the attention is focused on a tough opponent.
Junior forward Lucy Ibeh leads the team in points per game with 14.0, while also leading the team in rebounding at 10.1 per game and steals with 39.
Graduate Hannah Langhi leads the team in blocks with 17, while Wright leads the team in assists with 54.
The game precedes the men’s portion of Thursday’s doubleheader, beginning with a 5:30 p.m. tipoff.
As for the men’s portion, the Bears (6-14, 3-4 ASUN) look to end a three-game losing streak to a team once nicknamed “Lob City” for their run in the 2013 NCAA Tournament.
These days, FGCU is playing to a 13-9 overall record and 3-5 ASUN Conference record, which is good for fourth in the ASUN’s East Division. The Bears are in third.
Though 10-3 at home, the Eagles are just 3-6 on the road, losing three of their last four on the road in conference play.
That last road game came Jan. 22 in a 79-71 loss at Jacksonville State, while FGCU split their last two games, beating Eastern Kentucky 77-73 on Jan. 27 and then falling to Bellarmine 74-63 on Jan. 29.
The Eagles enter Thursday’s game as the second-highest scoring team in the conference, averaging 76 points per game, while the Bears average 72.3, which is good for seventh in the conference.
Defensively, FGCU ranks ninth, giving up 72.7 per game, while UCA ranks last, giving up 82.8 per game.
Leading the Eagles in scoring is graduate Tavian Dunn-Martin with 19 points per game. He also leads the team in assists with 119.
Senior Kevin Samuel nearly averages a double-double with 11.4 points per game and 9.9 rebounds per game. He also leads the team in blocks with 61, while junior Cyrus Largie leads the team in steals with 34.
Leading the Bears is junior Darious Hall, who averages 13.6 points per game and 7.5 rebounds per game. He didn’t play in UCA’s previous game due to injury.
Freshman Camren Hunter leads the team in steals with 28 and assists with 54.
Graduate Jared Chatham leads the team in blocks with 17.
The Bears and Eagles will follow the women’s game, scheduled for 7:45 p.m.
Both games will be broadcast on 91.3 FM as well as ESPN+.
