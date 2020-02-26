Rounding out the nonconference baseball weekend schedule, the Central Arkansas Bears host Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville for a three-game set spanning Friday through Sunday.
Through early season play, the Bears have fallen 3-5, more recently riding a three-game losing streak in the final two games of an away series at Southern Miss and an away contest at the University of Memphis.
Opening the season at Bear Stadium, UCA hosted the Missouri State University Bears and dropped the series 2-1 during the opening weekend, which spanned Feb. 14 through 16.
The UCA Bears picked up a midweek nonconference win against the University of Memphis and took the first game of the Southern Miss series.
Meanwhile, the SIUE Cougars have played to a 4-3 record with some games against Southland Conference foes Nicholls and Stephen F. Austin.
The season started well with SIUE beating Nicholls in both matchups, which were sandwiched by a 1-0 win over George Washington in Thibodaux, Louisiana.
Then, the Cougars lost a pair of games against SFA and split a pair of games against the University of Texas at Arlington.
One game against George Washington was canceled.
The Cougars were selected to finish last in the Ohio Valley Conference, while the Bears were selected to finish second in the Southland.
Senior right-handed pitcher Kenny Serwa is a pre-season All-OVC selection and was the lone Cougar player selected to that team.
Serwa has pitched 11 innings, giving up eight hits, one run, three walks and struck out 19 batters in two total wins.
He has held opponents to a .205 batting average and holds a 0.82 ERA.
Freshman infielder Josh Ohl leads the offense in several categories, but is hitting .292 with a .393 on-base percentage, while tallying five RBI.
For UCA, the Bears are led on the mound by junior right-hander Gavin Stone’s 1.42 ERA across two starts.
Stone has given up eight hits, two runs, walked four batters and has struck out 11 in 12.2 innings of work.
Offensively, junior first basemen/outfielder Connor Emmet leads the team in batting average, hitting .433 across 30 at-bats.
Junior infielder Ben Ayala leads the team with three home runs and seven RBI.
UCA and SIUE kick off their weekend series at 6 p.m. Friday at Bear Stadium, followed by a 2 p.m. contest Saturday and a 1 p.m. contest Sunday.
