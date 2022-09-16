x

Central Arkansas' Gracie Hair controls the ball during action earlier this season.

 Steve East / Univeristy of Central Arkansas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the final whistle sounded on a dramatic finish in its ASUN opener, the Central Arkansas women's soccer team drew 1-1 at Bellarmine on Thursday night. With multiple opportunities for both sides in the closing minutes, the Bears just couldn't find a second goal to snag a win on the road to open conference play.

Gracie Hair tallied the lone goal of the night for Central Arkansas, her first score of the season. The fifth-year put up five shots, with several terrific opportunities to score in the match.

