The Southland Conference announced its yearly awards for women's basketball on Tuesday.
Lucy Ibeh was named the SLC Newcomer of the Year as well as being a first-team selection and an all-defensive honoree.
Ibeh led the team with 15.1 points per game in conference matchups, and led the team with 34 steals in SLC play.
She brought down 7.5 rebounds per game and has added two blocks and posted a 52.5 field-goal percentage.
She posted two of the SLC's three 30-point games, both of which were 31-point games.
She made a league single-game high 12 field goals against New Orleans.
She tied for the second-most double-doubles with five.
Her 15.1 points per game ranks fifth in SLC and ranks eighth with 7.5 rebounds per game. Her field-goal percentage of 52.5 is second best in the SLC.
Her 34 steals are eighth in the Southland, her total steals in all games is tied for No. 52 in the NCAA with 51.
Led the Southland with 71 offensive rebounds and averaged 4.44 offensive rebounds per game.
The Sugar Bears are the No. 5 seed in the tournament.
UCA will receive a first-round bye and will play at 11 a.m. March 11.
The Sugar Bears will face the winner of the Houston Baptist and McNeese game.
"I'm very proud of Lucy winning this award,” coach Sandra Rushing said. “She has worked hard and continued to grow throughout the season. Her teammates look to her to be the spark for the team! She is relentless when grabbing a rebound and scoring for the team."
Softball
The Southland Conference announced its weekly player of the week honors Tuesday, and the Central Arkansas softball team swept the awards.
Mary Kate Brown earned Hitter of the Week, while Jordan Johnson collected SLC Pitcher of the Week honors.
Brown led the Bears over the week with a .615 average and was second on the team with seven RBI.
She led the team with four doubles and did not strikeout at all during the week and added a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage.
She scored seven runs during the week, and produced a slugging percentage of 1.308 and an on-base percentage of .688. She went 8 for 13 at the plate.
Johnson threw a perfect game against MVSU with a career-high 11 strikeouts.
She added a one-hitter against Western Michigan while striking out nine batters. She only surrendered one base runner all weekend and did not walk a single batter.
She produced a perfect 2-0 record in two starts. She gave up just one hit and held opponents to a .032 batting average.
"Jordan has worked extremely hard to hone her craft since the first day she walked on campus,” coach David Kuhn said. “It's great to see her awarded the pitcher of the week after such an amazing week.
“MK (Mary Kate) has been amazing on defense as a second baseman for the past year and a half. She's also been an outstanding hitter for us as well. She's really been swinging the bat well the past couple of weeks and she's quite deserving of this honor."
