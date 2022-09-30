LYNCHBURG, Va. — A tough evening for the Bears, as the women's soccer team dropped a 6-0 decision at Liberty. Behind the eight-ball early, the offense just couldn't provide many opportunities to get back in the match as the deficit grew.

Central Arkansas falls to 3-7-2 on the year, with a 1-3-1 record in conference. Nina Mazzola had both shots on goal for the Bears, as the team struggled to build much momentum battling the constant attack of the Flames.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.