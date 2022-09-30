LYNCHBURG, Va. — A tough evening for the Bears, as the women's soccer team dropped a 6-0 decision at Liberty. Behind the eight-ball early, the offense just couldn't provide many opportunities to get back in the match as the deficit grew.
Central Arkansas falls to 3-7-2 on the year, with a 1-3-1 record in conference. Nina Mazzola had both shots on goal for the Bears, as the team struggled to build much momentum battling the constant attack of the Flames.
The defense looked solid in the early goings of the match, limiting the Flames from getting good looks in the first 15 minutes of the match. But once Liberty got going, it was tough sledding for the rest of the first half. The Flames opened the scoring in the 21st minute, finding another just a few minutes later.
Central Arkansas settled things down, but could not find a way to get through the defense of the home team, as the ball stayed primarily around the midfield and defensive third of the Bears. As the clock ticked down in the first half, Liberty added a third goal before the midway break.
As the second half started, it seemed as though the Bears weren't going to find any sort of answer, as the offensive struggles continued. Finally, a ball poked through in the 57th minute that allowed Mazzola to put her laces on one, forcing a diving save from Liberty's goalkeeper.
The Flames would score three times in a four-minute span to claim the final score, but the Bears continued to fight despite the score. Countering again in the 77th minute, Mazzola again created enough space to test the keeper, putting a second shot on goal. The Bears created a pair of corner kicks late in the half, nearly converting on the first, but the ball slipped through the wave of attackers to safety.
Central Arkansas stays out east for the next one, heading over to Charlotte, N.C. to take on ASUN newcomer Queens on Sunday. Kickoff against the Royals is set for 12 p.m. CT.
