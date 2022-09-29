WOLCOTT, Colo. – Wrapping up the final round of the Golfweek Red Sky Classic, the Central Arkansas women's golf team moved into the top 10 out of the 20 team field, as three Bears improved their final standings before the day was done. Led by Tania Nunez' top-10 finish, the Bears fired a 2-over 290 over the course of the last round on Wednesday.
Nunez, leading the Bears for a third-straight day, played a terrific round to finish the event, putting together a round of 3-under 69. She hit three birdies on the round, eagling the par five 15th hole. Overall, the senior put together a three-round score of 2-under 214.
Also making a solid leap on the last round, Valeria Ramirez leapt 16 spots with an even 72 on Wednesday. Making her way back to 32nd place, she saw the single biggest jump of all the Bears on day three. Tied with Ramirez, Pim-orn Thitisup moved up five spots on her own, piecing together a 1-over 73 for her final 18 holes.
Elin Kumlin finished with a 4-over 76 on Wednesday, rounding out the scoring for the Bears. Between the four players, Central Arkansas played the fifth-best final round, moving the team into the top half of the field.
Pepperdine took home the team honors, finishing 15 strokes ahead of second place. Kennesaw State moved into second, followed by Colorado in third place. Individually, Pepperdine's Lion Hugo captured first, with her teammate Lauren Gomez in second. East Tennessee State's Sophie Bert moved up from fifth to third on the last day, rounding out the top three.
Central Arkansas will take a week off before heading back to competition. Up next, the Bears take part in the Lady Red Wolves Classic, hosted by Arkansas State, on Oct. 10-11.
