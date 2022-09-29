WOLCOTT, Colo. – Wrapping up the final round of the Golfweek Red Sky Classic, the Central Arkansas women's golf team moved into the top 10 out of the 20 team field, as three Bears improved their final standings before the day was done. Led by Tania Nunez' top-10 finish, the Bears fired a 2-over 290 over the course of the last round on Wednesday.

Nunez, leading the Bears for a third-straight day, played a terrific round to finish the event, putting together a round of 3-under 69. She hit three birdies on the round, eagling the par five 15th hole. Overall, the senior put together a three-round score of 2-under 214.

