NEW ORLEANS — With the final scorecards calculated and verified, the Central Arkansas women's golf team finished its first event of the fall on Tuesday, placing eighth in the Green Wave Fall Classic.
Led by senior Elin Kumlin's top-25 finish, the Bears had three golfers fire a third round at par or under on Tuesday as UCA recorded a team score of 5-over 869, the second-best three-round score in school history.
Kumlin rounded out her final round shooting a even-par 72, taking home a 2-under 214 after three rounds. All said and done, she finished in 22nd.
Madison Holmes, playing as an individual, tallied a third round score of 70, jumping 10 spots into 31st. Tied with her at the final score of 1-over 217, freshman Valeria Ramirez also tied in 31st, hitting a 1-under 71 in the final round of her first event in Purple and Gray.
Just below that pair, Pim-orn Thitisup edged finished 35th after playing her way to a 2-over 74 in the third round. Her final score of 218 landed her two strokes over par. Tania Nunez ended the event at a 7-over 223 after firing a third round score of 76. Pear Rittawee also checked in in that vicinity, landing at a 9-over 225.
LSU took home team honors, outdueling Nebraska in the third round to win by three strokes. With the Cornhuskers in second place, Tulsa brought home the final spot in the top three. As for the player leaderboard, Nebraska's Kelli Strand won the individual honors, finishing 14 strokes under par.
Next up on the docket for the Bears, the team will play in the Golfweek Red Sky Classic in Wolcott, Colo., in a couple of weeks. The Classic, being played from Sept. 26-28, marks the final event of the month of September for Central Arkansas.
CHOUDRANT, La. — Wrapping up the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate Tuesday afternoon, the Central Arkansas men's golf team maintained its spot until the final hole, landing in 13th place after three days of play. The Bears finished the course off with a team score of 2-under, their best round of the event.
Trey DePriest turned in another solid round to cap off the event, shooting a 2-under 70 to lift himself into a tie for 12th. He finished the intercollegiate with a final score of six shots under par at 210. After moving back to par for six holes in the middle of the set, he birdied back-to-back on holes two and three, leveling out the rest of the way for his final 2-under performance.
Luke Sienkiewicz finished his first event in Purple and Gray in 35th, putting up an even 72 on day three to end up with a 1-under 215. With a third-round score of 76, Viktor Nordwall capped his first look as a Bear at a 3-over 219. Nordwall birdied two holes down the stretch to finish his day with a 1-under on the front nine.
Bouncing back from a rough couple of rounds, Sam Long pieced together a 2-under 70 in the third frame to move up 20 spots into his final ranking on the week. He was followed on the leaderboard by Dominic Barron Holden, who finished with a 226.
Southern Mississippi captured the team medal, capping off the event with a team score of 28-under 836. Middle Tennessee State and Louisiana-Monroe both turned in 12-under 276 score sheets to close the game and round off the top three. Individually, Southern Miss golfer Thongpipat Rattanayanon captured first, MTSU's Owen Stamper finished in second, while four golfers tied at 9-under 207 for third place.
The Bears will compete next week, traveling to Martin, Tenn., to play in UT-Martin's Grover Page Classic.
