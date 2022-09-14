x

Central Arkansas Elin Kumlin finished 22nd in the Green Wave Fall Classic in New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS — With the final scorecards calculated and verified, the Central Arkansas women's golf team finished its first event of the fall on Tuesday, placing eighth in the Green Wave Fall Classic.

Led by senior Elin Kumlin's top-25 finish, the Bears had three golfers fire a third round at par or under on Tuesday as UCA recorded a team score of 5-over 869, the second-best three-round score in school history.

