HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Wrapping up the Judson on Tuesday, the Central Arkansas women's golf team improved its standing in the final round, moving up into fourth place after posting a 5-over 293 as a team.

Madison Holmes and Pim-orn Thitisup maintained their top-10 status, each ending their third rounds at 2-over 74. The top-10 finish marks the third of the fall for Holmes, and is the best finish of the first part of the year for Thitisup. The duo combined for 16 birdies in their three rounds, splitting them seven and nine, respectively.

