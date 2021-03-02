The University of Central Arkansas men's and women's track and field teams closed out the Southland Conference Indoor Championship for the last time Monday.
The women's team finished fourth, while the men came in sixth.
For the championships, the Bears combined for one first-team all-conference, three second-team all-conference and one third-team all-conference selections.
The men and women combined for seven personal-best marks on the final day of the championships.
In the 400m final, Tyler Rose broke her own school record with her time of 56.28 and earned a second-place finish along with a Second-Team All-SLC honor.
Tamara Reeves clocked a personal-best mark of 4:56.11 and finished second in the mile as she earned a Second-Team All-SLC nod in the process.
Sara Steimel added a point to the team total with her career-best effort of 5:07.92 and placed eighth.
In the men's 800m, TJ Robinson recorded an effort of 1:51.20 and finished second. Jesse Applewhite placed third with a career-best mark of 1:52.24. Robinson and Applewhite earned second and third team honors, respectively.
Reeves added a fourth-place finish in the 3,000m with a personal-best time of 9:58.61.
Sierra Temple clocked a time of 7.66 and placed fourth in the 60m.
On the men's side, Emmanuel Olie posted a personal-best mark of 6.90 and placed fourth.
Ayana Harris recorded a fifth-place finish in the 60m hurdles and added four points to the team score with her run of 8.82.
With a combined total of 4,9674 points, Timon Dresselhaus finished sixth in the heptathlon and added three points to the team total.
Aidan Patton produced a throw of 14.49m (47-6.50) and placed seventh in the shot put and added two points to the team score.
Anna Bommes contributed a point to the team total with her eighth-place finish in the 800m with a mark of 2:25.38.
"It was a good championship for us,” UCA interim coach Beau Theriot said. “It's not what we were hoping for or wanted, but we represented UCA well and every student-athlete gave it everything they could. I'm very proud of the teams and how much they have accomplished this indoor season. I have never seen so many personal records in one season, let alone in a championship meet."
