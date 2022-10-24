PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Three rounds in the books at the White Sands Invitational, and the Central Arkansas women's golf team captures third place after a third round on Sunday. The top-tier finish marks top-three finishes in back-to-back events for the Bears.

Central Arkansas landed four golfers in the top-20, with three in the top-10, led by Tania Nunez. The senior played a 1-under 71 in her final round, tallying four birdies to lift herself up to seventh place. Nunez was fourth in the event in birdies, racking up 10 holes under par.

