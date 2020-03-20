The Central Arkansas women's soccer program bolstered its ranks Thursday, as head coach Jeremy Bishop and associate head coach Derek Nichols announced the addition of Zoe Van de Cloot, an International player from Zoersel, Belgium.
The Belgian international comes in as a defender, but can also contribute in the midfield for the Bears when needed.
She began her career with KFC Antonia, a boys' club located in her hometown of Zoersel.
From there, she spent time with club KSK Lierse and the Yellow Flames Project and is currently with club KAA Ghent, one of Belgium's premier pro clubs that's involved in popular pro leagues such as UEFA Champions League and Europa League as well as Belgium's top tier division known as Belgian First Division A.
Coach Bishop is full of praise and is excited about this addition to the team.
"We are very excited about adding Zoe to our roster,” he said. “Her ability and background playing soccer; especially in the youth national program, is going to have a positive impact on our program. She is also a very good student and has the character traits we hope for in all of our student athletes. Looking forward to the fall and the next four seasons."
