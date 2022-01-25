ATLANTA, Georgia – A new softball season is almost upon us, a fact more evident with the release of the ASUN Preseason All-Conference List and Preseason Coaches' Poll.
As voted on by the coaches of the league, infielder Mary Kate Brown and outfielder Jenna Wildeman have been selected to the ASUN Preseason All-Conference Team. Additionally, the coaches voted Central Arkansas third in the preseason poll, setting up a season full of excitement and expectations.
Brown was selected to the team after an All-Southland Second-Team caliber season a year ago. Ranking second on the team with a .386 hitting percentage the then-redshirt freshman posted a plethora of top-ten numbers in the Southland. She ranked third in hits (64), first in doubles (15), fifth in runs scored (36) and seventh in RBI (34), helping drive an offense that ranked 22nd in the nation in hits and 27th in doubles. The Atkins, native also provided solid defense from her second base spot, committing only one error in 206 defensive opportunities, posting a .995 fielding percentage.
Wildeman earned a spot on the preseason team after being named to the All-Southland First Team and winning the Southland's Freshman of the Year award. The Bentonville, native set the basepaths ablaze as a redshirt freshman, earning the New Balance/NFCA Golden Shoe award after leading the country in stolen bases. In addition to having the sixth-best batting average in the Southland (.390), she placed second in runs scored (43) and first in hits (69). Despite leading the league in hits, ranking 26th in the country, Wildeman's real damage came once she got on base. The outfielder swiped 56 of 59 attempts, rattling off multiple steals in 16 games last season.
As a team, Central Arkansas was voted to finish third in its first season as a member of the ASUN after winning 37 games last season, the second-most in program history. The Bears finished top-three in almost every offensive category in the Southland last season, with several national rankings to boot. The Bears were third in the country in total stolen bases (138), 22nd in total hits (430) and 27th in doubles (75). Defensively, the team was 15th in the nation in ERA, allowing just 1.92 earned runs per game. The pitching staff also finished the season with the 25th-most shutouts, icing 15 opponents on the year.
Women’s Basketball
Scoring in double figures in both games this past week, Randrea Wright has been named the ASUN Freshman of the Week for the week of Jan. 24, the conference announced Monday afternoon. The award is the third of Wright's career, and the fourth Freshman of the Week award for the Sugar Bears this season.
The Birmingham, Alabama, native led Central Arkansas in scoring for both games last week, notching 13 points against Jacksonville State before scoring 15 points against the Liberty Lady Flames, her sixth and seventh games of double-digit scoring this year.
In addition to her scoring, Wright added seven assists over the week, bringing her season total to 40 dimes. The freshman point guard leads the team in assists, and is currently on a three-game streak of at least three assists. Defensively, Wright has multiple steals in five of her last six games, raising her to second on the team with 20 steals.
