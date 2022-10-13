x

Central Arkansas golfer Elin Kumlin finished fourth in the Lady Red Wolves Classic in Jonesboro.

 Courtesy of UCA

JONESBORO — With three Bears in the top-20 finishers, the Central Arkansas women's golf team edged out a one-stroke win at the Lady Red Wolves Classic. Beginning the day in second, Central Arkansas took advantage of a sluggish round from Louisiana-Monroe, vaulting into the team's first win of the season.

"We're excited about this win. t’s always great to win in state, the competition was strong this week, and we battled," UCA coach Natasha Vincent said of the win. "The team has had a strong focus and work ethic since we returned in August."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.