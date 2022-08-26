x

Central Arkansas women's soccer coach Jeremy Bishop is doused with ice water after he won his 100th game as head of the Bears. UCA beat Little Rock 3-1 on Thursday.

 Courtesy of UCA

On a humid but tolerable night after the first day of school, the Central Arkansas women's soccer team notched its first win of the season in commanding fashion, taking down Little Rock by way of a 3-1 final score. Three Bears scored on a night that marked head coach Jeremy Bishop's 100th win with the program.

"It makes you think of the past players, all the ones that helped you get here," Bishop said of the milestone. "It's fun to look back and think of all the players that worked so hard to help me reach this milestone, so it's pretty cool."

