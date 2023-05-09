University of Central Arkansas women's golf coach Natasha Vincent closed out a highly successful decade-plus at the school this week when she resigned her position to become a full-time mother.
Vincent, who came to UCA in 2012, had her first child, a daughter, in early January.
"It has been such a rewarding 11 years here at UCA," said Vincent, who grew up in Jacksonville, Ark., and played collegiately at Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg. "I truly believe this program will continue to grow and move on to win championships.
"A big thank you to (UCA athletic director) Dr. Brad Teague for taking a chance on me in 2012, entrusting me with this program and for allowing me to travel the world to recruit student-athletes to represent this university. You have changed my life and my perspective.
"To my players… carry the torch, and remember, I am your biggest fan. It is a great time to be a Bear. I'm forever grateful and my heart will always be with UCA, Purple and Gray."
Vincent, the 2015 Southland Conference Coach of the Year, led the UCA program to six runnerup finishes in the SLC and to a third-place finish in the most recent ASUN Tournament in April. She coached 17 All-Conference student-athletes, including two conference Player of the Year winners (Julie Roth/Sarah Brown) and three conference Freshman of the Year selections (Fernanda Lira/Emma Svensson/Geraldine Wong), along with numerous conference and national academic achievements.
"Of all the things I will miss most about coaching, it will be the moments we share on the road and in competition, sharing the love of the game with each other, and getting to lead an outstanding group of young women," Vincent said. "It has been such an honor.
"I look forward to my new journey with my daughter, Evan, while continuing my career as a private instructor and AimPoint trainer."
"Coach Vincent has elevated our women's golf program significantly in the decade she has led this program," said Teague. "We are so very thankful and proud that she was a Bear. We are very happy for her in the decision to be a full-time mom. We will miss her but know she will still be around our program."
Teague said a search for a new women's golf coach will begin immediately.
