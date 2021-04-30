FRISCO, Texas — The Southland Conference announced its yearly awards for women's golf on Thursday.
The Central Arkansas women's golf team had four golfers named to all-conference teams.
Elin Kumlin was named to the first team, Camila Moreno and Tania Nunez were named to the second team, and Pim-Orn Thitisup was named to the third team.
Kumlin earned First-Team All-SLC after a stellar season, which is her first all-conference award.
She led the Bears with an average round of 74.27 and a score relative to par of 2.40. She won the dual against Missouri State to start the season.
She finished tied for fourth at the Southland Conference Championship and posted five top-10 finishes during the season.
Moreno picked up her first all-conference honor with a second-team nod. She led the Bears at the Southland Championship with a third-place finish.
She finished fourth in the dual against Missouri State and collected two top-10 finishes. She played 22 rounds throughout the season. She compiled an average round of 75.59 and a relative to par score of 3.72.
Nunez earned her first all-conference selection with her second-team accolade.
She led the Bears with seven top-10 finishes. She tied for fourth at the Callaway Gardens Invite.
At the conference championship, she tied for 10th.
Over the course of the season, she produced an average round score of 75.42 and posted a relative to par mark of 3.57.
Thitisup was named to her first all-conference honor with a third-team nod. She tied for sixth at the Bama Beach Bash.
She tied for 20th at the Southland Championship to ensure all of the UCA golfers finished inside the top-20 for the tournament.
She notched an average round of 76.31 and had a score relative to par of 4.45 across the eight tournaments.
"To have four of our seven student-athletes receive all-conference awards is not only rewarding, but a great reminder of the path we are on and the opportunities that lie ahead,” coach Natasha Vincent said. “We couldn't be prouder to have Elin leading this team. Her first-team award was very deserving. Elin and Tania's fall seasons were spectacular. The spring was a grind, but these two continue to steadily get more and more out of their games.
“Our youngest duo, Camila and Pim, are studs. I can see their improvement season to season. I foresee a very tight lineup next season and a strong presence in the conference. I'm blessed to have this crew for a few more years."
