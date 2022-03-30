Led by a pair of top-10 finishers, the Central Arkansas women’s golf team captured a third-place finish at the Chattanooga Classic on Tuesday.
Camila Moreno and Elin Kumlin both leapt into the top-10 after shooting 3-under third rounds.
Moreno snagged her fourth top-10 finish of the season Tuesday, moving four spots up into seventh place, ending the Classic with a 1-under 215. Kumlin, likewise, earned a third top-10 spot on the year, leapfrogging nine places to finish in a tie for ninth with a 1-over 217.
Tania Nunez slid up a few spots with a 1-over 73 in the third set to finish in a tie for 36th, shooting an 8-over 224 on the week.
Karley Whittington took another jump with her third round, improving with a 1-over 73 of her own to move into 58th. Tied with Whittington, Pear Rittawee finished with the same 15-over 231 to settle into 58th.
Finishing in third place this week marked the third time the Bears have medaled at an event this season, with another third-place spot at the Ozark National Invitational and a first-place trophy from the Little Rock Golf Classic, both taking place in October.
Central Arkansas has one more event before the ASUN championship, traveling to Macon, Georgia, to participate in the Brickyard Collegiate tournament, hosted by Mercer, which will take place on April 4-5.
Men’s Golf
After three rounds of golf, the Central Arkansas men’s team finished in 12th place at the Nicholls Intercollegiate at Ellendale. Palmer McSpadden led the way for the Bears, finishing tied for 26th after a 3-over 75 third set.
The wind picked up on the third day, with gusts of up to 20 miles an hour creating a difficult environment for the players. Golfers up and down the ledger felt the effects, creating a ton of movement in the standings.
Despite the added difficulty of the wind, Central Arkansas managed to birdie 10 holes, keeping most scores within two strokes of par. A trio of Bears finished in a tie for 59th, with Sam Long, Blaine Calhoon and Nate Jolly all closing the day at 13-over 229. Josh Turnock closed out the scoring at 68th, shooting a 5-over 77 on the third day of the event.
Next up on the docket for the Bears is a trip to Columbia, Missouri, for the Tiger Invitational, hosted by Missouri on April 10-12.
Baseball
The Arkansas State Red Wolves got a walk-off base hit in the bottom of the 11th inning to beat the University of Central Arkansas Bears 4-3 on Tuesday at Tomlinson Stadium.
The Red Wolves (5-17) broke a 13-game losing streak, but it took 11 innings to do it. UCA sophomore right hander Trent Gregson was dominant out of the bullpen, entering in the seventh and striking out a career-high 10 batters and allowing just two hits.
ASU got a leadoff base hit in the 11th, followed by a hit batter. Gregson got a bunt pop-up out and a sacrifice bunt to get the first two outs. With runners on second and third for the Red Wolves, first baseman Mickey Coyne slipped a base hit through the right side of the infield for the game winner.
The Bears put up an early run off ASU starter Treshon Paschal in the top of the first when senior left fielder Conner Emmet had a base hit up the middle and scored on first baseman Hunter Hicks’ double to left field.
After tour scoreless innings by UCA starter Cade Fenton, the Red Wolves managed an unearned run off two hits and a UCA error to tie it at 1-1.
Hicks got that run back in the top of the sixth with his second RBI, a sacrifice fly to right field that scored Kolby Johnson, who had singled, advanced on a bunt and then stole third.
But the Red Wolves got a two-run home run from right fielder Cooper Tremmel in the bottom of the inning and grabbed their first lead of the night at 3-2. UCA tied it at 3-3 in the ninth inning when A.J. Mendolis led off with a walk and pinch runner Trey Harris stole second and third base. Drew Pollum then laid down a bunt single that brought in Harris.
Gregson struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth inning to send the Bears and Red Wolves to extra innings, both for the first time this season. UCA got a base runner on in the 10th but he was caught stealing. Gregson struck out two more in the 10th. The Bears then got consecutive two-out base hits in the top of the 11th but could not score.
Pollum finished 3 for 5 for the Bears, while Emmet was 2 for 3. Hicks finished with two of UCA’s three RBI. UCA’s pitchers (Cade Fenton, Dillan Janak, Gregson) combined for 14 strikeouts and just two walks.
The Bears, who stand at 4-2 in their first year in ASUN Conference play, return to league play this weekend at North Alabama in Florence, Alabama. Game times are 5 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at Mike Lane Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.