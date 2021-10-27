HOT SPRINGS – A big final day for the Central Arkansas women's golf team lifts the Bears to a first-place finish at the Little Rock Golf Classic on Tuesday.
A team score of 1-under 287 lowered UCA's final score to a 4-under 860 for the tournament, solidifying the top-place finish.
The 860 is tied for the lowest three-round score in school history, tied with last season's score at the Callaway Gardens Invite, in which the team shot a third-round 280 to finish in first place.
After finishing Day One in second place, the Bears posted two-straight days of the field's best golf to pull ahead into a 13-stroke lead at the end.
ULM finished a nine-over 873, with host-school Little Rock rounding out the top-three with a 17-over 881.
Camila Moreno continued to put up strong numbers, maintaining her individual lead and holding onto the top spot at a four-under 212. Three Bears finished tied for third in Elin Kumlin, Tania Nunez and Karley Whittington.
Kumlin shot an even 72 for a final score of 216, Nunez ended Day Three with a two-over 74, while Whittington jumped 15 spots in the last round, posting a three-under 69 to give the team a significant boost.
The first-place finish is the third top-five finish of the fall for the Bears, and the sixth in their last seven events, dating back to last season.
UCA ends the fall on a high note, with its next outing not until February.
