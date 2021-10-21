HOLLISTER, Missouri – After three days of golf, the Central Arkansas women's golf team takes third place at the Ozarks National Invitational.
With a trio of top-five finishers, the Bears finished the event with an 11-over 875.
Pim Thitisup, Camila Moreno and Elin Kumlin all pieced together wonderful rounds, finishing tied for fifth.
Thitisup shot a third-round 73, Moreno a 71, and Kumlin hit a two-under 70 to climb back into prime position.
All five team members for the Bears finished in the top-30. Karley Whittington placed 18th, while Tania Nunez placed 29th.
Oral Roberts took home first place, while Arkansas State, Middle Tennessee and Murray State were the other top-five finishing schools.
The Bears are back on the course next Sunday, as they participate in the Little Rock Golf Classic, hosted at Diamante Country Club in Little Rock.
