The Central Arkansas women's soccer team added eight signee's on Wednesday during National Signing Day.
The group of eight includes multiple in-state talents, along with three Texas gems and a goalkeeper from Sweden.
"We are very excited about this recruiting class,” coach Jeremy Bishop said. “This class is full of high character young ladies that I believe will have a huge impact on our program in the coming fall season and in the years that follow. Each of these new members of our program come from competitive club and high school programs where they have been challenged to become high level competitors and all have had big successes with their teams. This class has every position on the field covered, we are adding attacking players, defensive players and a goalkeeper.
“Which will add depth and competition at every position on the field. I'm most excited about what this group will bring to our team in terms of the academic achievements, social and community involvement and the character each one has worked for and developed during their youth and high school years. Adding this group to our current team of dedicated, hard working, and driven student-athletes will allow us to continue to compete at the highest level and continue to compete for conference championships year after year.”
Kajsa Pruner, a goalkeeper from Värnamo, Sweden, joins ready to challenge the conference goal-scorers.
Pruner participated in several youth national team camps and was a member of the Youth State All-Star team 2016-2018.
She finished in fifth place in the 2018 Gothia Cup and fifth place in the 2019 Swedish Youth Futsal Championship.
She also won several youth league titles and one senior league championship.
In 2020, Pruner was beginning her third year as starting goalkeeper in IFK Värnamo´s women team.
Amanda Walsh, a forward from Plano, Texas, signs prepared to bag goals in an already dangerous front three.
Walsh won the SuperCopa and North Texas State Cup in 2016, this was just the beginning of winning ways.
She won the Champions League during the 2016-2017 season and from 2016-2018 she won the LHGCL Division 1 along with the SRPL.
In 2018, Walsh played a key role in winning the Southern Regional Final and in 2019 qualified for ECNL Champions League.
Kelly Van Gundy, a playmaking attacking midfielder from Flower Mound, Texas, is known for scoring goals and providing assists.
A First-Team All-Area player, scoring 19 goals and providing 11 assists. Van Gundy brings possibility to the squad.
She was named the ECNL Player of the Year in 2017 and 2018. She was named First-Team All-District three consecutive years (2018, 2019, and 2020).
Emma Grace Bles, an Arkansas native from Beebe comes into the team with real promise. Bles was homeschooled and in one year of high school soccer was named All-State and All-Region.
Bles played a key role in her squad in winning the Arkansas Club State Championship since 2017 and is looking for another this calendar year.
Anna Ruth Lynn Kerr, from Edmond, Oklahoma, is a true center forward ready to take on anything.She started as a freshman on the Elk City Varsity soccer team, scoring 15 goals and making All-District.
Kerr began to train with the Oklahoma Energy Football Club (OEFC 03) during her freshman year, helped the team to win the Oklahoma State Cup and scored four goals in the championship game. She chose not to play high school soccer at Deer Creek High School as a sophomore and junior because of a selection to play on the competitive Developmental Academy (DA) Team.
Gabby Thies, a defender from Fort Worth, Texas, comes into the squad able to play anywhere on the back line. Thies was named Defensive MVP of her district and named First-Team All-District.
She was also nominated for All-Region while captaining her team.
Adley Barham, an outside back from Maumelle, is all too familiar with the winning ways of Central Arkansas.
Barham is a six-time state champion in the state of Arkansas, and is looking to make it seven this year.
Barham also won the Kansas State Championship in 2019. She brings a strong attacking presence from the backline.
Addison Martin, a strong centre back from Coppell, Texas, comes in as a strong center-back. Martin was named First-Team All-District last season before being named to the Second-Team All-District the two seasons before.
She also attended the ECNL PDP Texas event at SMU in 2018, where she was recognized as a top defender.
