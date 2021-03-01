The Central Arkansas Bears battled conference foe, Nicholls, in a tightly contested match Sunday.
The Bears walked away with a 1-0 victory and moved to 11-3-1 and 2-1 in SLC play.
The match came to life early on when Nicholls put the first shot on goal in the third minute. Reagan McCombs made a comfortable save to keep the score level early on. The Bears opened up the match shortly after with shots from Abby Gibson, Anika Sultan and Morgan Rollow just minutes later.
The first yellow card was shown to a Nicholls player in the 20th minute after a tackle on Abby Gibson.
The match faced a weather delay when lightning entered the area. A 30-minute break from the action was called as the weather passed the area. The Bears came out of the delay playing the better of the two sides, producing multiple chances including a big chance from Gibson who had her shot saved.
Just two minutes later Laurel Landry was brought down during a through ball inside the 18-yard box.
A red card was shown to the Nicholls center-back, as the Bears were awarded a penalty in the 31st minute. Emma Hawkins stepped up and tucked away the chance as the goalkeeper dove left and Hawkins smoothly tucked the ball into the right corner.
Nicholls, playing a player down due to the red card, were unable to gain possession early on in the second half, as the Bears took their chances early. Gracie Hair was shown a yellow card in the 61st minute after a 50/50 collision near midfield.
The Bears travel March 5 to Houston Baptist. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.
Baseball
The Missouri State Bears totaled 15 hits in downing the University of Central Arkansas Bears 12-2 in Sunday's series finale at Hammons Field.
UCA (1-2) grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning but did not score again. In the third, senior shortstop Christian Brasher led off with a double to right center and Connor Emmet followed with a single to right to put runners at first and third with no outs.
Senior first baseman Coby Potvin's squeeze bunt scored Brasher for a 1-0 lead. Benny Ayala then added a RBI base hit to left to bring in Emmet.
MSU (4-1) then answered with four runs in the bottom of the inning against three different UCA pitchers. The home Bears scored at least one run in each of the next five innings to put the game away, including three in the fifth courtesy of a three-run home run by MSU's Jack Duffy.
UCA totaled just four hits on the day and used nine different pitchers.
Starter Ryan Johnston took the loss, allowing four runs in 2.0 innings. Ayala finished 2 for 4 with an RBI, while Brasher was 1 for 2 with a run scored. Emmet went 1 for 3 and scored a run.
The Bears will face the Little Rock Trojans at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Gary Hogan Field in the first meeting of the season in the "Governor's I-40 Showdown."
UCA's home opener is set for 6 p.m. Friday against Tarleton State at Bear Stadium.
Tennis
The University of Central Arkansas tennis program got their first victory of the conference season as they defeated Lamar 6-1.
It was a successful afternoon for the Bears as they took eight of the nine matches from the Cardinals in the 6-1 route.
Up next, the Bears head to Thibodaux, Louisiana, to face off against Nicholls with a time that has yet to be decided.
