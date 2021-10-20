ATLANTA — After adding a pair of goals and an assist last week, women’s soccer’s Emma Hawkins has been named the ASUN Player of the Week for the third time this season.
The Forney, Texas, native logged three points in the win over EKU last Thursday, assisting on the first goal before punching home what eventually would be the game-winner.
“Individual recognition doesn’t come without team success,” coach Jeremy Bishop said. “I’m proud of this team’s resilience, it was a great week in terms of our results, and Emma was a big part of getting those wins.”
On Sunday, she repeated as game-winner, finding the lone goal of the day in overtime as the Bears overcame a feisty Bellarmine squad.
With her goal on Sunday, Hawkins moved into a tie for first place for points in a season in UCA history with 33 points.
She has an opportunity to move up several more single-season and career lists before the season ends, already ranking in the top-10 in every offensive category for a single season and a UCA career.
Central Arkansas ends its regular season this weekend, visiting Lipscomb on Saturday.
There, the Bears will have a chance to lock up the No. 1 seed in the ASUN West. Match time is set for 6 p.m.
