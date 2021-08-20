TEMPE, Arizona — The Central Arkansas women's soccer team fell 6-1 to Arizona State in its season opener.
The Bears jumped out to a quick lead early in the first half in the sixth minute when Emma Hawkins finished off a well-worked move by the Bears.
With freshmen Kelly Van Gundy being the last Bear to play a wonderful ball into Hawkins's feet for the finish.
The Bears lead didn't last long as Arizona State equalized just a minute later and took hold of the match from there.
Multiple new faces saw the pitch for the Bears including, Kelly Van Gundy, Kajsa Pruner, Abby Johnson and Adley Barham, who all made starts for the Bears.
Arizona State quickly found multiple chances and ended the first half with a 4-1 lead at halftime before scoring two more late in the second half.
Central Arkansas was able to hold its own despite the scoreline and matched the Sun Devils possession stats throughout the entire match.
The Bears return to action Aug. 22 against Grand Canyon with kickoff set for noon.
