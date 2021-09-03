The University of Central Arkansas Bears women’s soccer team lost a 3-1 lead Thursday night and ended up dropping the match to Tulsa 4-3 on a penalty kick in the second overtime in nonconference action at the Bill Stephens Complex.
Junior Sydney Brough staked the Bears to an early 1-0 lead with a goal in the 26th minute off an assist from Emma Hawkins.
The Golden Hurricane (2-2-1) tied it early in the second half on a goal by Emily Bradenburg before UCA junior Emma Hawkins put in two quick goals just 12 minutes apart, on assists from senior Anika Sultan and freshman Gabby Thies, for a 3-1 UCA lead.
But Tulsa scored even quicker in the 81st and 82nd minutes to send the game to extra time.
After a scoreless first overtime period, Tulsa's Lilliana Fernandez was fouled in the box and converted the penalty kick at the 101:56 mark for the win.
UCA (1-4-0) converted three of its five shots on goal while Tulsa was good on four of six.
The Bears continue their homestand at 7 p.m. Sunday when they host Oral Roberts at the Stephens Complex.
Cross Country
The Central Arkansas Bears men's and women's cross country teams along with head coach Beau Theriot announced the 2021 schedule on Thursday.
The Bears start their season in Memphis, Tennessee, at Memphis Twilight on Sept. 4.
Their second meet is in Bear country at Beaver Fork Lake, on Sept. 11 in Conway.
Their next stop is in Nashville, Tennessee Sept. 17 at the Commodore Classic.
Following that, the Bears will travel to the Chili Pepper Festival on Oct. 2 in Fayetteville.
The Bears will test their talents in the Pre-Nationals Meet on Oct. 15, as they travel to Tallahassee, Florida.
Next, the Bears will take a short jaunt over to Little Rock for the Little Rock Meet on Oct. 16. This meet will up the stakes in the I-40 Governor's Showdown for Little Rock and UCA.
For the first time in school history, the Bears will race for the gold in Orlando, Florida, at the ASUN Conference Championships Oct. 30.
