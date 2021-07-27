On the back of the ASUN schedule and full schedule release, the Central Arkansas women's soccer team has added an exhibition match hosting the Paraguay U20 Women's National Team.
The Bears are one of three teams the National Side will face on a quick tour, adding Tulsa and ORU to the list.
The match is scheduled for Aug. 10, with kickoff at 6:30 p.m.
The exhibition match will be the first opportunity for fans to see the 2021 Central Arkansas side including the chance for multiple incoming freshmen and transfers to get minutes with the returning players.
"This is an amazing opportunity for our program,” coach Jeremy Bishop said. “Playing against a national team will give our players firsthand experience against our game at the highest level in the world, which we hope will help prepare us for the fall season and beyond. Also, what a great opportunity for youth players in our area to be able to see a national team play right here locally. It's going to be a fun evening."
The exhibition match will kickoff the Bears season, and a home match against SE Missouri State on Aug. 15 will follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.