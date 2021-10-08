Five goals from four different scorers earned Central Arkansas a crucial ASUN West win Thursday evening.
Hadley Dickinson led the way with a pair of goals for the Bears, while Emma Hawkins scored her league-leading 11th goal of the season.
The win improves the Bears to 6-7 on the season with a 3-2 conference record.
"Obviously, coming off of a loss last week, we wanted to come out with a fire under us tonight," Dickinson said. "We talked about having a warrior mentality before the game, and I think we all came out and had that tonight."
It didn't take long for the scoring to get started, as Hawkins found the back of the net just 15 minutes into the first half.
Eleven goals on the year put Hawkins in the top-10 for goals scored in a single season at UCA, placing her in a tie for 10th in school history.
The Forney, Texas, native also recorded an assist, finding Dickinson for her first goal of the night in the 23rd minute, giving the Bears a 2-0 lead at intermission.
The second half began much like the first, with quick play from the home team, resulting in scores in the first seven minutes of the second stanza.
Lining up for a corner kick, Laurel Landry lofted a pass into the box and found Gracie Hair for the third goal of the night.
The score was Hair's first of the season, found masterfully off of the set piece. Just 58 seconds later, Dickinson would add her second goal of the contest.
Alyssa Fason would add one more in the 66th minute, snaking in a ball off of the keeper's outstretched hands and getting the kind deflection off of the post to push the lead to five.
"It's a great spot to be in, getting this win, we've talked about putting together good performances, and tonight we did that," coach Jeremy Bishop. "It's great to get contributions from multiple players. Tonight, we were able to get our wingers involved, get forwards creating things, we were able to do a lot of the things we talk about. Some nights, some things work, tonight, everything worked."
The Bears are back on the road for their next match, taking on the Lions of North Alabama on Sunday. Kickoff in Florence, Alabama, is set for 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.