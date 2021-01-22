FRISCO, Texas — The Southland Conference released its preseason poll for the upcoming season.
The Bears, who finished ninth last season, were voted to finish seventh in the conference by the Southland coaches and sports information directors for each school.
After a strong finish to the 2019 SLC season, the Bears put on a good fall performance in non-conference matches and finished 8-2-1.
Two of those wins came against in-state foe Arkansas State and conference rival, Stephen F. Austin.
Multiple players stepped up during the fall, which led to 18 goals in the 11 matches played by the Bears.
"The start of the season is always an exciting time,” UCA women’s soccer head coach Jeremy Bishop said. “We are looking forward to getting out and competing in the SLC for the last time. As we know, the preseason polls don't mean much, most of the time they don't match the final standings. So we are just focused on working hard each day to improve and be the best team we can be. If we do that, we will be happy with the final standings."
The Bears return to the pitch Feb. 5 with an away trip to Oral Roberts University.
