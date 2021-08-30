LITTLE ROCK — The Governor's I-40 Showdown began with a contest between the Central Arkansas women's soccer team and the Little Rock Trojans on Sunday.
The Bears claimed a 2-0 victory over the Trojans behind the feet of Kelly Van Gundy and Emma Hawkins.
UCA took a 3-0 lead in the Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield Governor's I-40 Showdown standings. The Bears have won three-straight meetings.
"That's a huge win,” coach Jeremy Bishop said. “To be able to come here, coming off of a disappointing result on Friday night. Playing in the Governor's I-40 Showdown is always a big game. Little Rock is a well-coached team. I'm happy we were able to come out and control the match from start to finish. We put away two great goals."
Central Arkansas came out of the gate swinging. Hawkins sent a perfectly placed ball into the box where she found the foot of Van Gundy.
Van Gundy blasted a shot to the upper, left corner of the net and gave UCA an early 1-0 lead just one minute and 26 seconds into the match.
Van Gundy recorded her first career goal, while Hawkins earned her first assist of the year.
"It was super exciting (on her first career goal),” Van Gundy said. “I was just excited to get some minutes and be able to impact the game. We shook off a tough loss on Friday and we came out here tonight ready to win."
At the 31-minute mark, Little Rock's Julia Edholm put a shot on frame, but Keyla Perez was up for the challenge and kept the Trojans off of the scoreboard.
The UCA attack responded less than a minute later. Hadley Dickinson ripped a shot to the lower left side, but the Little Rock goalie made a diving save and kept UCA from extending its lead. With just under a minute left in the half, Abby Johnson placed a shot to the lower right side of the net, but the Trojans' keeper made another save.
At the 55-minute mark, Laurel Landry sent a well-placed ball into the box for Hawkins. Hawkins was able to get a shot off despite the heavy contact from the Little Rock defender.
Hawkins rocketed a ball past the keeper as she fell to the ground. Hawkins picked up her second goal of the season, while Landry recorded her first assist on the season.
Four minutes later, Morgan Rollow put a shot on net, but the Little Rock goalie prevented her from extending the UCA lead further.
With 21 minutes left in regulation, Gracie Hair sent a ball on frame, but the Little Rock goalie made the save. The Bears continued to pressure the Trojan defense.
At the 76-minute mark, Taylor Webb put a shot on net, but was unable to beat the keeper.
At the 86-minute mark, the Trojans got a ball on target, but Kajsa Pruner came up with a huge save to keep the shutout intact for the Bears.
As a unit, UCA held the Little Rock attack to just two shots on net, both of which were saved.
The Bears' offense placed seven shots on goal, the most of the 2021 campaign.
The Bears return to the friendly confines of the Bill Stephens Soccer Complex on Sept. 2 for a matchup against Tulsa. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
