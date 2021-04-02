The Central Arkansas Bears drew 1-1 against the Cardinals of UIW at home April 1.
The Bears, led by coach Jeremy Bishop sit just one point from a spot in the SLC playoffs with two matches to play at home.
While the Bears conceded the first goal of the match in the 41st minute, it was the actions of the entire team both before and after that kept the game alive for UCA.
Reagan McCombs came up huge a number of times to deny UIW from putting the ball in the back of the net before being beaten from close range later on.
As early as the sixth minute, the Bears did all the hard work to keep the Cardinals out.
When Sydney Brough made a goal-line clearance with her head to after a high lofty corner to the back post was put back across goal.
The Bears went into halftime with only two shots on goal by Anika Sultan and Taylor Lassiter.
The second half was all to play for between the sides. A much needed point, if not win, by both sides.
UIW started the half with the first few chances, but it quickly turned in favor of the Bears when outside back pair Gracie Hair and Morgan Rollow both began attacking more.
Both Hair and Rollow were able to put hard high shots on frame, but the best chance came from Morgan Rollow, who fired the ball hard and high to beat the goalkeeper.
Rollow was unable to beat the crossbar, as the ball fell straight down and met the head of Emma Hawkins who put force behind the shot from five yards out to level the score at one apiece.
The Bears put more and more pressure on UIW, but were unable to find the winner. As the match went into extra time.
The Bears were the first to take advantage of the extra time when Laurel Landry hit a shot that was just high off a free-kick from Gracie Hair.
In the end, it was the defending of Regan McCombs and the UCA defense that kept the Bears alive.
As McCombs saved multiple chances, including two fingertip saves pushing the ball up over and onto the crossbar.
No one found a winner in the extra periods as the match finished 1-1.
Tennis
The University of Central Arkansas tennis program had a big day Thursday as it gave Texas A&M-Corpus Christi with its first conference loss of the season.
The Bears took it upon themselves to make a splash in the Southland Conference as they claimed a 4-3 victory over the Islanders.
The Bears got off on the right foot as they claimed the doubles point, and eventually, it would make all the difference in the world.
The No. 1 spot got it started for them as sophomore Chunxi Xin, and Fuka Nonoyama teamed up to claim the first match 6-4.
UCA eventually dropped the second match but came back in a nail biter with the third match.
The freshmen team of Maja Gledic and Jaeun Lee came through in the clutch for the Bears.
The third team pushed through until both teams had nothing more to give as UCA won the final doubles match 7-6.
With the doubles point in hand, all the Bears had to do was split the singles section, which is precisely what they did.
Starting it off for UCA was No. 2 Nonoyama. Nonoyama won with ease as she breezed through her competition in two sets, 6-1, 6-2. Following her was junior Yada Vasupongchai. Vasupongchai made her way through in two sets as well. Vasupongchai claimed the first in extra games, but finished out normally as she won 7-6, 6-4.
The last person to finish out play for the Bears was freshman Sumomo Hamanaga. Hamanaga played out three sets as she came back from down 1-0.
After losing the first set 6-3, Hamanaga came back and claimed the next two in extras 7-5, 7-5. That comeback victory was essential for the Bears as it solidified their 4-3 win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.